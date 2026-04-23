PSL 11: Warner, Khushdil help Karachi Kings cruise past Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings skipper David Warner plays a shot during the PSL match against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 23, 2026. — PSL

Khushdil finishes game with explosive unbeaten 44 off 14 balls.

Moeen contributes crucial 39 in steady middle-order partnership.

Karachi Kings fight back strongly to keep playoff hopes alive.

A composed half-century from captain David Warner, supported by a late surge from Khushdil Shah, guided Karachi Kings to a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 encounter at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase a daunting 200-run target, the visitors knocked off the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and eight balls to spare to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Kings got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as Ubaid Shah dismissed right-handed opener Jason Roy (nine) in the second over with just 10 runs on the board.

Warner then shared brief partnerships with Reeza Hendricks and Salman Ali Agha, who could contribute 10 and 14, respectively.





The skipper then received ample support from the other end in the form of Moeen Ali, and the experienced duo put together 58 runs at a brisk pace before Ubaid struck again, dismissing the latter, who made a 17-ball 39, laced with four sixes and a four.

The Kings then suffered another setback nine deliveries later as wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan, who scored 14 off eight balls, was cleaned up by Daniel Sams.

His dismissal paved the way for Khushdil Shah to walk out and bat at No.7, and the left-handed batter turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting, the highlight of which was the pulsating 18th over, bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, which went for 23 runs.

With just 11 runs required off 12 deliveries, Khushdil hit Haris Rauf for back-to-back sixes and steered the Kings over the line in the penultimate over.





Khushdil remained unbeaten with a swashbuckling 14-ball 44, comprising five fours and two sixes, while Warner top-scored with 63 not out from 44 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries, including a six.

Ubaid was the pick of the bowlers for the Qalandars, taking three wickets for 41 runs in his four overs, while Daniel Sams and Haris Rauf made one scalp apiece.

Khushdil was named Player of the Match for a match-winning 44 off just 14 balls.

Kings captain David Warner's decision to field first backfired as the holders piled up 199/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a century-plus partnership between Fakhar and Shafique.

The Qalandars, however, had a shaky start to their innings as Warner sent back young opener Mohammad Farooq (18) with a direct hit in the third over with just 24 runs on the board.





Fakhar was joined by Shafique in the middle, and the duo steered the Qalandars into a commanding position by knitting a 110-run partnership for the second wicket off just 61 deliveries until the former was dismissed by Moeen Ali in the 14th over.

The left-handed opener made a brisk 61 off 41 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes.

Moeen struck again in his next over, getting rid of Charith Asalanka (zero), and brought the total down to 148/3.

Shafique, on the other hand, was cleaned up by debutant Rizwanullah in the next over and walked back after top-scoring for the Qalandars with a 36-ball 62, studded with five fours and three sixes.

With the scoreboard reading 160/4 in 16.5 overs, all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Daniel Sams (20) stitched a handy 23-run partnership, which culminated with the latter's run-out on the fifth delivery of the penultimate over.

Meanwhile, Raza remained unbeaten with a 12-ball 18 and ensured adding crucial runs to the Qalandars' total at the backend with captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who made 10 off four.

Moeen was the standout bowler for the Kings as he took two wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, while Rizwanullah and Hasan Ali made one scalp.