Karachi Kings end Quetta Gladiators' PSL 11 campaign

Karachi Kings captain David Warner (right) and batter Reeza Hendricks bump fists during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, April 25, 2026. — PSL

Kings chase down target with 9 balls to spare.

David Warner hits unbeaten 89 off 48 balls.

Reeza Hendricks stars with 87 off 48 deliveries.



Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators comprehensively in the 37th of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on Saturday at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, knocking them out of the ongoing edition.

The Kings chased down the Gladiators' target of 196, losing just one wicket in the 19th over, and secured a nine-wicket victory, thanks to outstanding performances from David Warner and Reeza Hendricks.

The team got off to a good start as their openers Jason Roy and skipper Warner set the tone and continued to pile on crucial runs helping the team's sail past the 50-run mark.

However, Jahandad Khan struck and got rid of Roy ending the 58-run stand after scoring 20 off 15 deliveries featuring four boundaries.

Reeza Hendricks came into bat and notched up much-needed partnership alongside Kings skipper in order to stabilise the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Warner was in top-notch form with the bat as he was leading his side from the front as he raised his own bat for sixth PSL fifty and helped the team's total sail past the 100-run mark as well.

Reeza also set the field ablaze with his bat, denting the Gladiators’ bowling attack as runs flowed through boundaries, helping him reach his fifth PSL half-century and guiding the team’s total past the 150-run mark.

Hendricks and Warner continued their onslaught, taking the team beyond the winning mark and bringing up their 100-run partnership.

The skipper remained unbeaten on 89 off 48 deliveries, comprising 10 fours and four sixes, while Reeza played a fiery 87 off 48 balls, featuring eight fours and four maximums.

Batting first, the Gladiators scored 195-6 in their 20 overs, driven by strong contributions from both batters.

The team got off to a poor start as they lost their first two wickets in the opening over of the innings as Hasan Ali struck and dismissed both Shamyl Hussain and Khawaja Nafay for ducks.

After early setbacks, the team came into spotlight and regained momentum with skipper Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw bashing Kings' bowling lineup all around the ground through aggressive boundary hitting and helping the team's total sail past the 50-run mark today here.

Rilee was playing a superb knock for the team as he continued to pile up crucial runs from his bat which helped him raise his bat for his 14th PSL half-century here.

The duo fought hard as they brought up their 100-run stand and remained dominant with their bats which also helped Saud Shakeel raise his bat for his fifth PSL half-century today.

However, the 147-run partnership was broken as Rizwanullah came into the attack and took the big wicket of Shakeel who played a vital knock of 57 off 34 deliveries featuring nine fours leaving the team at 149-3 in 14.3 overs.

Hasan Nawaz joined Rilee Rossouw but the South African batter was not holding back with boundary hitting from his bat which helped the team's total sail past the 150-run mark.

Later on, Rilee's innings was ended as he gave away his wicket to Abbas Afridi as Gladiators lost their fourth wicket after playing a fiery knock of 90 off 54 deliveries comprising of eight fours and six maximums leaving his team at 157-4 in 15.3 overs.

The Gladiators were five wickets down when Rizwanullah struck again, claiming his second wicket and removing Hasan Nawaz cheaply for just two runs.

Afridi struck again in his third over of the match, claiming his second wicket by dismissing Jahandad Khan for three, leaving the team reeling at 185-6 after 19 overs.

The Gladiators’ innings concluded as Hasan Ali bowled the final over, with Dinesh Chandimal remaining unbeaten on 30 off 17 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six, while Alzarri Joseph scored two runs.

Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Rizwanullah all chipped in with two wickets each in their spells for the Kings.