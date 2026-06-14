Masood's Test captaincy to be decided by 'cricket minds', says Naqvi

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood speaks at a post-match press conference after winning the Test series against England on October 26, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the decision regarding Shan Masood's continuation as captain of Pakistan's men's Test side would be made by "cricket minds".

Naqvi, while speaking informally to the media after meeting the national players and support staff on the sidelines of Pakistan's pre-season red-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here, revealed that he would soon meet former cricketer Younis Khan as part of the cricket board's plans to expand its pool of cricket experts.

"We are increasing the number of cricket minds so that better results can be achieved," Naqvi said.

The PCB chairman further stressed that cricket-related matters should be decided by those with extensive knowledge of the game, adding that he intended to empower the advisory group with full authority.

"I want cricket minds to decide what should and should not be done," he remarked.

Naqvi disclosed that the panel of cricket experts, which currently consists of three individuals, would soon be expanded to six or seven members through consultations with former cricketers.

"We are in contact with many cricketers. When there are six or seven people instead of three, better decisions will naturally be made," he said.

He further shared that the expanded group would be entrusted with key decisions, including the selection of Pakistan's Test captain.

"The decision on the Test captain will be made by the cricket minds that we are bringing together," Naqvi stated.

Naqvi then went on to reiterate that he had no desire to get involved in the national team's selection process before expressing his commitment to strengthening the cricket board financially.

"I can offer suggestions, but there will be occasions when they are not followed. I have to trust them," he said.

"My job is to make the PCB financially stronger, while cricket should be run by cricket minds. I am giving them all the powers," he added.

The PCB chairman then went on to defend the white-ball head coach of the national men's cricket team, Mike Hesson, despite his inability to lead the Green Shirts to a major tournament victory since assuming the role in May last year, as he highlighted the overall number of matches the side won under his leadership.