Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi 'secret' romance turning serious?

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship transitioned from a strong friendship to a relationship and the supermodel reportedly took some time to embrace the new arrangement.

The 30-year-old socialite was “hesitant” at first as their dynamic began to shift since “They’ve known each other forever and run in the same circles.”

The Euphoria actor and Jenner have been taking it slow for a couple of months just “hanging out more and seeing where it goes,” an insider told Page Six.

Elordi and the media personality’s budding romance has also been a secret till now because she is “really private” and also “not the type to jump into something especially with someone she’s been friends with,” they noted.

The Frankenstein actor and Jenner have been friends for a long time, and have been spotted together in public like her birthday party and Oscars after-party.

However, after taking some time to get to know each other differently, Jenner is more open to something serious forming although they are “keeping it pretty casual for now but there’s interest there.”

The source in the know added, “It didn’t just happen overnight. They’ve been spending more time together lately and it just kind of happened.

Despite the budding romance in secret, Jenner and Elordi only recently sparked curiosity about their relationship when they were spotted together at the Coachella afterparty thrown by Justin Bieber.

As for their relationship status at present, the source said, “It’s easy between them. There’s no pressure and they’re just seeing what happens.”