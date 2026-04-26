PCB announces ticket details for PSL 11 final

This photograph shows an empty Gaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — AFP

Tickets for the PSL 11 final will go on sale online from Monday, April 27, at 4pm, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

The final is scheduled to be played on May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"The tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 final scheduled for 3 May are set to go on sale at 4pm from Monday, 27 April at pcb.tcs.com.pk," the PCB said.

According to the PCB, physical tickets will be available at 18 designated TCS Express Centres in Lahore from Tuesday, April 28, at 10am.

The board also urged spectators to arrive early to witness pre-match festivities. "Fans should aim to reach the stadium by 18:30 PKT to witness the curtain closing ceremony before the final match of the tournament," the PCB said.

Ticket prices have been set across multiple categories. VIP enclosures, including Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan, will be available for Rs6,000, while premium enclosures, Rajas and Saeed Anwar, will cost Rs4,000.

First-class enclosures, comprising Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz, have been priced at Rs2,000.

Seats in general enclosures, Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq, will start from Rs1,500.

For higher-end seating, tickets for the VVIP enclosure at the Iqbal End, named after Waqar Younis, will be available for Rs8,000. The Zaheer Abbas enclosure at the Jinnah End has been priced at Rs10,000, while PCB Gallery tickets will cost Rs12,000.

The PCB said ticket sales had been structured to provide a range of options for fans, with strong demand expected ahead of the tournament’s final.