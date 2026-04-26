Zane Lowe drops bombshell teaser for next interview: Noah Kahan, Beyonce?

Zane Lowe excites fans with subtle hint at next guest on show

Zane Lowe stirred a new wave of excitement all over social media with a brand new teaser for his next guest on the show.

The 52-year-old DJ took to social media and shared a short clip of a countryside scenery, with the caption, "guess who..."

Lowe's post caused a whirlwind in the world of music fans as they began who the next guest on his music show, The Zane Lowe Show, could be.

Many guessed that it might be Noah Kahan, who just released his new album, The Great Divide, while other contenders were Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Beyonce and Kacey Musgraves.

Based on the visual aesthetic of the clip, several social media users agreed that it could be Kahan since the visuals match those of his new album.

One X user wrote, "its noah kahan!!!," while more added, "NOAH," and "it being teased right after The Great Divide and The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs were released (paired with the stick season vibe from the background) makes me think it could be!!!"

While others chimed in to say, "i think it’s Beyoncé and people aren’t on that wavelength yet," and "Lady Gaga. Garden of Eden music video exactly."

As well as "kacey maria musgraves," who will soon be releasing her own album.

Regardless, fans are hyped to see who will sit down with Lowe for an interview in the near future.