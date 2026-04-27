Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz planning for a baby together?

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz may be preparing to start a family sooner than anyone expected, with those close to the couple suggesting that children are a high priority for the newly engaged pair.

Following the news that the duo became engaged after just eight months of dating, insiders have revealed that Styles has been "dead set" on becoming a father for some time.

The 32-year-old singer had reportedly been telling friends as early as January that he was ready for a baby, even considering the possibility of going it alone before his whirlwind romance with Kravitz took off.

The shift in the superstar's perspective seems to have been triggered by the birth of his niece in 2024.

Styles previously admitted to the Times of London that taking a break from his explosive career allowed him to be present for his sister Gemma’s daughter, an experience that made him realise what is truly important in life.

He explained that being there to watch his niece grow up made it "obvious" to him what was real, stating clearly that his family was exactly where he wanted to be.

This newfound focus on home life appears to be heavily influencing how he views his future with his new fiancée.

The couple's relationship has moved at a remarkable pace since they were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted strolling through Rome and sharing a kiss in London.

Sources described the romance as going "from zero to 60" in just a month, culminating in last week’s engagement news.

Despite the baby rumours, Styles has a packed professional schedule on the horizon.

He recently announced a major world tour to support his fourth studio album, which includes a highly anticipated two-month residency at Madison Square Garden.

Balancing an international tour with plans for a family will be a challenge, but given his recent comments about prioritising his niece, fans suspect he may be looking to settle into his "disco daddy" era sooner rather than later.

For now, the couple seems focused on enjoying their engagement as they navigate the transition from a fast-paced romance to a long-term family life.