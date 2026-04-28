Channing Tatum drops emotional post as Zoe Kravitz moves on with Harry Styles

Looks like Channing Tatum is in his feelings… and not hiding it.

As rumours swirl that ex- fiancée Zoë Kravitz has moved on with Harry Styles, the Magic Mike star quietly dropped something a little more poetic than your average Instagram story.

Just one word – “read” – followed by a repost of a viral poem by John Roedel. Subtle? Not exactly.

“My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago…” the poem begins, spiraling into a very relatable internal tug-of-war.

“Now my head and heart share custody of me… there's been a lot of yelling—and crying…”

Same, honestly.

The poem lands on a softer note, suggesting a timeout from overthinking: “‘in that case, you should stay with your lungs for a while,’” it reads. “There is only breath…”

Fans, of course, immediately put on their detective hats.

For context, Channing and Zoë started dating in 2021 after working on Blink Twice, got engaged, then quietly split in 2024. Zoë later kept it classy, saying, “I love this thing that we made together… I just feel so grateful to go on that journey together.”

Meanwhile, Channing has not said much publicly – but his Instagram might be doing the talking.

He’s since gone official with model Inka Williams, and yes, the romance is very much alive.

“Happy life to the handsomest… stoopidest [sic] most gorgeous human ever,” she wrote.

Channing matched the energy: “Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so.”

So… is the poem about Zoë? Jus vibes? Or late-night scrolling gone deep?

You decide.