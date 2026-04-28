Peshawar Zalmi storm into PSL 11 final after defeating Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate a wicket during the PSL 11 Qualifier against Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 28, 2026. — PSL

Babar Azam smashes brilliant century to power Zalmi past 220.

Islamabad United collapse for 151 while chasing 222-run target.

Hardie claims 3 wickets during dominant bowling performance.

Peshawar Zalmi booked their place in the Pakistan Super League (11) final with a convincing 70-run win against Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Tuesday.

Skipper Babar Azam's blistering century, followed by a dominant bowling performance, powered table-toppers Zalmi to a resounding win over three-time champions United.

The victory propelled the Babar-led side into the final of the ongoing eight-team tournament, while United will take on the winning side of the Eliminator 1 between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore on May 1 to strive for a berth in the summit clash.

Set to chase a daunting 222-run target, the United could muster 151 before getting bowled out in 18.4 overs.

The 2024 champions, however, got off to a flying start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Devon Conway (20) and Sameer Minhas shared a 58-run partnership, which culminated with the former's dismissal on the final delivery of the fifth over.

Minhas was then involved in a brief 23-run partnership for the second wicket with Mohsin Riaz until being dismissed by Aaron Hardie in the ninth over.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for the United with a valiant 44 off 23 deliveries, laced with seven fours and a six.

Top-order batter Mohsin was then joined by captain Shadab Khan (six) in the middle, but the duo could knit an 18-run partnership for the third wicket as Hardie struck again in his next over, trapping the latter lbw to deny United recovery.

Mohsin followed suit in the next over, falling victim to Sufiyan Muqeem after scoring 25 off 20 deliveries, as United slipped to 100/4.

His dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse as United lost four more wickets in just 23 deliveries and were consequently reduced to 126/8 in 15.1 overs.

Experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim offered some fightback after the collapse with a 15-ball 22 before falling victim to Mohammad Basit in the penultimate over.

Basit struck again in the same over, removing Salman Mirza, to round up a dominant victory for Peshawar Zalmi.

Hardie spearheaded Zalmi's bowling charge with economical bowling figures of 3/24 in his four overs, followed by Muqeem and Basit with two each, while Michael Bracewell and Khurram Shahzad chipped in with one apiece.

United captain Shadab Khan's decision to bat first backfired as the table-toppers piled up 221/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Babar's anchoring knock.

The 2017 champions got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Babar and Mohammad Haris yielded 72 runs until the latter was dismissed by Shadab on the second delivery of the seventh over.

Haris made a quickfire 35 off just 16 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Babar was then joined by in-form Kusal Mendis in the middle, and the duo ensured retaining the momentum in Zalmi's favour by putting together 84 runs for the second wicket.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf eventually broke the crucial partnership in the 15th over by dismissing Mendis, who made a 26-ball 41, comprising five fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, Zalmi lost two more wickets in the next over, bowled by Shadab, as Michael Bracewell (two) and Abdul Samad (zero) perished early, resulting in the former champions slipping to 164/4.

But Babar remained firm and kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly to eventually bring up his fourth PSL century in the 18th over of the innings.

Babar Azam eventually fell victim to Salman Mirza in the penultimate over and walked back after top-scoring with 103 off 59 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and four sixes.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie then added valuable runs to Zalmi's total at the backend with a blazing 20-run cameo, coming off just 10 deliveries until being outfoxed by a slower delivery from Richard Gleeson in the final over.

Gleeson struck again in the final over, removing youngster Farhan Yousaf (zero) on the penultimate delivery to pull things back for the United.

Skipper Shadab was the standout bowler for the United, taking three wickets for 42 runs in his four overs, followed by Gleeson with two, while Faheem and Salman bagged one apiece.