Hyderabad Kingsmen win toss, opt to field against Multan Sultans in first PSL 11 Eliminator

Multan Sultans skipper Ashton Turner (centre-left) flips the coin and Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (centre) makes the call during the toss for the PSL 11's first eliminator at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 29, 2026. — PSL

Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and elected to bowl against Multan Sultans in the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XI

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Hassan Khan, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Faisal Akram, and Muhammad Ismail.

Head-to-head

The Kingsmen and Sultans came face-to-face just twice as the former are making their PSL appearance, while their head-to-head record hangs in the balance with one victory apiece.

Matches: 2

Multan Sultans: 1

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 1

Form Guide

Kingsmen and Sultans enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour. The debutants have just one defeat in their last five completed matches, while the Sultans have just two triumphs.

Furthermore, the 2021 champions are fresh from a four-wicket defeat against Islamabad United, which barred them from securing a top-two finish.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, earned a miraculous entry into the playoffs as they thumped fellow debutants RawalPindiz by 108 runs to pip defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the standings by boosting their net run rate.

Multan Sultans: L, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, L, W, W, W