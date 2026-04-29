Chinese fighter jet's firm sales jump after Pakistan-India standoff: report

PAF J-10 fighter jets fly past over the President´s House during the national day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2025. — AFP

Revenue up by 15.8% to 75.4 billion yuan in 2025: report.

Company's profits up by 6.5% to 3.4 billion yuan in 2025.

Chengdu sales in first-quarter rose almost 80% on year.



China's AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the maker of J-10C aircraft used by Pakistan to down India's French-made planes in May last year, has reported a significant surge in profits, according a report by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 15.8% to 75.4 billion yuan ($11 billion) in 2025, with profit up 6.5% to 3.4 billion yuan in 2025, the publication cited the jetmaker as saying in a statement.

The numbers are the highest-ever for the company, Bloomberg reported, adding that Chengdu's first-quarter sales rose almost 80% on year.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) inducted J-10C in March 2022, in a major boost to the country’s military capabilities to defend airspace.

At the time, the government said that the fighter jet could carry more advanced, fourth-generation air-to-air missiles, including the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

The fighter jet saw its first combat use in May 2025 when India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan on May 6, following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed seven Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones.

The four-day war saw Pakistan successfully employing the Chinese-made HQ-9 air-defence system, PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and J-10C fighter aircraft, credited with downing multiple Indian aircraft.

The PAF also used its JF-17 Thunder jets to destroy India’s S-400 air defence system in Adampur by using hypersonic missiles.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Months after the conflict, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry praised the performance of Chinese-made weapons, saying they performed "exceptionally well," The News reported, citing Bloomberg.

“Of course, lately, recent Chinese platforms, they’ve demonstrated exceptionally well,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said in an interview in October last year.

In November last year, a report presented to the United States Congress acknowledged Pakistan's "military success over India" in the war.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report — reviewing US-China security and foreign affairs — stated that Pakistan employed advanced Chinese weaponry to enhance its military edge over India.