Keith Urban, daughter Sunday Rose trigger family tension speculation

One tiny Instagram move. One very loud message.

Fans started buzzing this week after Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, briefly unfollowed her dad on Instagram before quietly hitting “follow” again hours later.

But according to insiders, the move was not random scrolling chaos.

“Sunday knew exactly what she was doing,” one source claimed. “It was a pointed move, and Keith got the message loud and clear.”

Welcome to 2026, where family tension apparently comes with notifications.

Sources claimed that Nicole Kidman quickly stepped in behind the scenes before the social media moment spiraled into a full celebrity-family headline situation.

“Nicole was the one who told her to take the high road and cut it out,” an insider said. “She understood why Sunday was upset, but she also knew making it public would only make things worse.”

The brief unfollow instantly fueled speculation about the family dynamic – especially after Sunday recently praised Nicole in an interview as a “key part of everything” she does while noticeably leaving Keith out of the conversation.

Fans noticed. The internet definitely noticed.

Sources insist there’s still love between Keith and his daughters, but say there’s also lingering hurt beneath the surface.

“Sunday has been especially vocal about it,” one insider added.

Keith has not addressed the situation publicly, though he still follows both Nicole and Sunday online.

And according to one source, that quick Instagram click was not just teenage drama.

“He knows this wasn’t just about Instagram. It was personal.”