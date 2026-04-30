Indian rupee hits record low, puts central bank on defensive amid inflation fears

Indian twenty rupee currency notes are displayed at a roadside currency exchange stall in New Delhi, India, May 24, 2024. — Reuters

Indian rupee down over 4 per cent since beginning of US-Iran war.

Higher oil prices threaten to slow India's growth, raise inflation.

Analysts reckon RBI could take fresh measures to arrest INR slide.

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee (INR) fell to a record low on Thursday, as investors fretted over the economic risks confronting India from a resurgence in crude oil prices to 2022 highs, threatening the inflation-economic growth balance for the net energy importer and sapping capital flows.

The currency fell to 95.33 per dollar, down as much as 0.5% on the day, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 95.21 hit in late March. It subsequently pared losses to last trade at 95.1875.

Oil-sensitive Asian peers such as the Indonesian rupiah also weakened on Thursday, after Brent crude oil futures climbed to $126 per barrel, the highest in four years.

Rupee's fall hastened after Iran war broke out, drawing regulatory measures. — Reuters

The Indian rupee's fall has ⁠wiped out gains spurred by the central bank's use of rare currency-supportive regulatory measures late last month, prompting traders and analysts to speculate whether fresh measures could be on the cards.

If depreciation pressures persist, the Reserve Bank of India may consider measures to curb oil-related dollar demand from the spot currency market, curtailing imports of gold and tightening monetary policy to support the currency, said Vivek Rajpal, Asia macro strategist at JB Drax Honore.

"India's historical patterns also show that higher oil prices often feed into inflation and eventually force the Reserve Bank of India to respond."

Fundamental strain

The Indian rupee has declined nearly 6% so far in 2026, adding to a similar-sized drop last year, in a period where India's external sector has faced persistent headwinds ranging from trade frictions with the US to weakness in capital ⁠flows and, most recently, the most severe energy supply disruption in history.

Foreign outflows from Indian stocks surpass total sales in 2025 already. — Reuters

Persistent weakness in the currency may also drive a negative feedback loop on foreign capital flows by eroding overseas investors' returns while adding to inflationary pressures by lifting import prices, analysts say.

Reflecting that anxiety, foreign investors have offloaded over $20 billion of Indian stocks and bonds over March and April so far, nearly double the $11.8 billion of outflows from the same markets ⁠over all of 2025.

"After breaking through the key psychologically important level of USD/INR 95.0, risks of further INR weakness remain, with potential to hit our 2026 year-end forecast of 96.80 sooner than expected," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Asian currencies performance versus US dollar since Iran war began. — Reuters

The INR came under additional pressure on Thursday as a hawkish ⁠tilt in the US Federal Reserve's policy decision added to the strain from the unabated rally in oil prices.

US President Donald Trump held talks on how to mitigate the impact of a possible months-long US blockade of Iran's ports as the conflict rattles global markets ⁠and sparks worries over a global stagflation shock, with energy supply disruptions threatening to concurrently slow growth and lift inflation.