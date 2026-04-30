Met Gala 2026 gets new exciting updates as surprise guest buzz grows

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are at the centre of new buzz around the Met Gala 2026 as fans wonder if they will attend the famous fashion event in New York.

After gaining masive spotlight from Heated Rivalry, both actors have seen their careers rise very fast.

They have moved from new faces to well known names in a short time, with appearances at major award shows and growing fan support online.

Connor also started making a strong place in the fashion world, as he worked with big luxury brands and is getting noticed for his style choices at events.

Whereas Hudson is also building his fashion presence, attending fashion weeks and wearing designer outfits that get attention from media and fans.

Because of their rising popularity, people online believe that they could be invited to the Met Gala 2026.

However, the event is known for bringing in fresh talent along with big Hollywood stars, especially those who are trending in both entertainment and fashion.

Right now, there is no official confirmation about the guest list just yet.

But excitement is already building, and fans are hopeful that Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will be seen on the iconic Met Gala steps next year.