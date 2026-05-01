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Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau set to marry in Paris? Details revealed

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau set to marry in Paris? Details revealed
Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau set to marry in Paris? Details revealed

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are making headlines after reports claim their romance is turning serious and could lead to a wedding in Paris.

The pair, who are said to have been dating since last year, were recently seen together at Coachella, where they appeared close and comfortable while enjoying the festival atmosphere.

Photos shared online showed them spending time together and enjoying music and food during the event.

Sources say their relationship has moved quickly, with both stars enjoying public moments and showing affection in front of fans.

After both coming out of major past relationships, the new romance has attracted strong attention from the public.

Reports, however, also suggest that talks about marriage have already started, with Paris being the possible wedding location for them. The idea is said to match their recent travels and shared love for big, memorable events.

Moreover, Katy and Justin’s relationship also faced challenges, as online controversy involving past allegations connected to the singer has brought extra attention.

The Dark Horse hitmaker’s team has strongly denied the claims.

Even with the noise, insiders say that Katy and Justin are now focused on their bond and are spending more time together, with discussions about a future together becoming more serious.

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