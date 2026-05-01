Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt ‘working through' relationship challenges

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are navigating the ups and downs of new parenthood while prioritizing their five-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose.

A source told People the comedian and model are “working through issues” but remain united in putting their child first.

“There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together,” the insider said on April 30. “They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

The 32-year-old and 30-year-old, who began dating in March 2025, welcomed Scottie on December 12, 2025.

The baby was named after Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks.

In a March interview, Davidson described fatherhood as “exhausting and rewarding,” praising Hewitt as “a fantastic mom.”

He admitted to feeling more protective than ever, joking that he’s “ready to fight anyone” who threatens his daughter.

He even marked the milestone with a tattoo of Scottie’s name near his ear.

Since her birth, the couple have shared glimpses of Scottie on social media without revealing her face.

Hewitt recently celebrated her daughter turning 12 weeks old, recalling how Scottie was born at the exact time she had predicted, 3:05 p.m., which coincides with Hewitt’s own birthday.