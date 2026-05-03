Martin Short honours late daughter, parents, and wife in new Netflix doc

'Marty, Life is Short' documentary premieres on May 12

Martin Short knows all too well that life is too short.

The renowned comedian and actor is opening up about the heartbreak that has shaped much of his life in his upcoming Netflix documentary, Marty, Life is Short.

A new trailer for the special, released ahead of its May 12 premiere, sees Short reflecting on decades of personal loss while explaining how humour helped him endure life’s darkest moments.

The documentary arrives just weeks after the death of his daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, who died from suicide in February at age 42.

In one moment from the trailer, Short jokes to his brother Michael that he once “had a speed dial to the funeral parlor.”

The documentary traces the immense losses the actor has faced, beginning with the death of his eldest brother in a car accident when Short was just 12. His mother later died from cancer when he was 17, followed by his father’s death from a stroke two years later.

The Only Murders in the Building star also revisits the loss of his wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010 after 36 years together.

The documentary features several A-Listers showering praises on Short, including Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, and the late Catherine O’Hara.