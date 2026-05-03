Catherine O'Hara makes posthumous on-screen appearance in new project

Catherine O'Hara left fans mourning after sudden death in January 2026

Catherine O’Hara made a posthumous on-screen appearance after she left the world mourning her loss in January this year, in a special project.

The comedy star, who passed away at the age of 71, appeared in her close pal Martin Short’s new documentary, Marty, Life is Short, which was released on Friday, May 1.

The Schitt’s Creek star and Short met back in the ‘70s and stayed friends throughout her life.

In a pre-taped teaser for the documentary, O’Hara was heard saying, “I feel like he could improvise to eternity. Couldn’t he?” referring to the Only Murders In the Building actor.

Another clip showed Short recording the Beetlejuice actress, as he told her “I loved you in Home Alone! You were wonderful!” making her laugh at the comment.

The documentary, filmed by Short’s friend Lawrence Kasdan, captures “beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen” archival footage to document the actor’s life and career as well as his personal struggles throughout.

Short’s life documentary, Marty, Life is Short will be available on streaming platforms from May 12.

The documentary will offer first glimpse of O’Hara on the screen since she passed away back in January.

It was reported that the actress breathed her last in her own Los Angeles home after a bout of brief illness.