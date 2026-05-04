Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from King Charles team

Meghan Markle suffers shocking blow from King Charles team

Meghan Markle dealt with a shocking blow at the hands of King Charles' team following her latest social media activity.

As the monarch dominated headlines due to his US tour, the Duchess of Sussex returned with a video from the Montecito mansion.

She posted a small video clip featuring herself, LA chocolatier Jonathan Grahm and her chickens. The highlight of the video was Princess Lilibet's adorable interaction with her mother, though her face was not visible.

Speaking of Meghan's move, journalist Rob Shuter shared that a source told him about discussions taking place inside the Palace about the Duchess's strategy.

King Charles' team already knew about such a happening and was not affected by Meghan's tactics.'

"The second Charles started winning the news cycle, Meghan moved. She knows exactly how this game works," said the source.

An insider added, "When the Palace gets momentum, she changes the subject — fast. This was not spontaneous. It was strategic."

Royal source shared that no one in the King's office is "surprised" with Meghan's strategy to overshadow the high-profile royal tour.

"Charles gets glowing coverage, and suddenly something appears out of Montecito. At this point, it is practically part of the rhythm. Charles gets the headlines, Meghan resets the narrative. That is media strategy," the report shared.