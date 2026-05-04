Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt forced to make tough decision after baby

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt relationship 'fizzled' out amid split buzz

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are reportedly spending time apart as they face a challenging phase in their relationship, after the birth of their baby daughter.

While the recent reports suggested that the King of Staten Island star and Hewitt were sticking together to work on their issues, new anonymous tip from an insider claimed otherwise.

The couple is said to have "quietly" split up, after the relationship "fizzled" out as quickly as it started, a tipster claimed to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

The SNL star and the influencer welcomed their baby Scottie Rose in December, and appeared to be equally involved in parenthood as they publicly praised each other for making efforts to be great parents.

However, things seemingly went awry and their relationship with each other became quite complicated.

A source in the know told People Magazine earlier, “There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together. They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

Despite the earlier claims, the celebrity account claimed that the couple has separated.