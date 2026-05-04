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Jacob Elordi faces new blow amid budding romance with Kendall Jenner

Jacob Elordi suffers health setback ahead of big moment

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Jacob Elordi faces new blow amid budding romance with Kendall Jenner
Jacob Elordi faces new blow amid budding romance with Kendall Jenner 

Jacob Elordi has met unfortunate circumstances before a moment of career highlight for him, as he was headed to be one of the jurors for the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The 28-year-old actor is reportedly dealing with a foot injury which led him to back out of the festival, which will be held from May 12 to May 23.

The Euphoria star was reportedly supposed to join Demi Moore under president Park Chan-wook, but his foot injury has rendered it impossible for him to walk.

The news took Elordi's fans by surprise and they sent him wishes and prayers on social media.

One fan wrote, "lowkey disappointing, he would’ve brought some fresh energy to that panel," while another added, "That jury just lost half its attention span overnight foot injury or not, that’s a big miss for Cannes."

A third chimed in, "omg it’s because they cut his toe off in euphoria….," referring to the recently aired episode of Season 3.

This comes after Elordi recently made headlines for his new relationship with Kendall Jenner. 

The couple was seen being cosy at Coachella this year, which ignited the rumours but it was later reported that they had already been dating for a few months.

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