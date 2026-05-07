Prince Harry teases exciting new chapter after King Charles support

Prince Harry left fans delighted with confirmation of an exciting chapter after King Charles made a secret supportive move.

The Duke of Sussex's passion project, The Invictus Games, is set to make a major announcement this summer, the same time Harry's UK arrival is on the cards.

Harry's team shared that in the coming days, they will be revealing the name of the country that won the bid to host the #InvictusGames 2029.

The statement reads, "'The Invictus Games have been a powerful force for healing, not only for those taking part but also for their friends and family, and for the nation, shining a light on the value of the service community.'

"We will be revealing who has won the bid to host the #InvictusGames 2029 during the summer."

It has been shared that the demand to host the Invictus Games is at an all-time high.

The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson at Invictus Games is over the moon to see bids come in from across the globe.

"...we look forward to another exciting chapter for the Invictus Movement," the message concluded.

This latest update by Harry emerged after a report that King Charles would love to put the rift behind him.

Heat magazine claimed, "Charles has been quite vocal behind the scenes about wanting to put an end to all this drama. He wants to see his grandchildren, and he wants Harry back in the fold; that’s becoming impossible for anyone to deny."