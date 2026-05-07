Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spark buzz on Broadway night

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again making headlines after their latest outing in New York sparked even more talk about their relationship.

According to reports, Kardashian took the Formula 1 star to watch The Fear of 13 on Broadway, a production she is working on as a producer.

The night out quickly grabbed attention after photos of the pair leaving the theatre together started spreading online.

People close to the situation claimed Kardashian tried to keep the visit quiet and entered the show without drawing much attention.

The reality star was also reportedly seen backstage greeting the cast after the performance.

Reports further claimed that she personally booked tickets for Hamilton and his assistant.

The biggest reason why the outing went viral was because Kardashian and Hamilton were photographed walking out together while holding hands.

Fans, however, started discussing if the two are becoming more serious, especially since this was one of their most public appearances together so far.

The timing also added more attention to the moment because Hamilton has recently been under pressure after his sixth place finish in Tokyo.

Online users once again brought up the famous “Kardashian Curse” theory, though reports say Hamilton is staying focused on his upcoming races and performance.