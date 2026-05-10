Princess Charlotte misses out on rare privilege cousins Archie, Lilibet hold

Prince William and Princess Kate may be reconsidering their choices after recent events and a major opportunity their children missed out in comparison to their US-based cousins.

Princess Charlotte is quickly becoming a very popular member of the royal family and has already garnered a fan base of her own. During her public appearances, she appears confident and is seen interacting happily with the crowd.

While the attention as been pleasant for the young royal, the Prince and Princess of Wales are beginning to harbour new fears by the “somewhat obsessive” interest online especially after her 11th birthday.

According to sources cited by Woman’s Day the couple have been “taken aback” by the intense attention.

“William and Kate are genuinely uncomfortable about ‘Charlotte mania’ and the huge following she’s getting,” the insider said. “But it may be too late to stop it.”

Meanwhile, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are enjoying a rare privilege to be royals and have privacy at the same time. Even though the Prince and Princess of Wales are protective about their children, it is possible they are feeling some regret over exposing their children to the public more.

On the other hand, Charlotte is enjoying the attention. The source insist that she is following all of her parent’s teachings to be “to be kind, gracious and well-behaved, to absolute perfection” and she is not going to let anyone “hide her away”.

Even though Charlotte has been taking the attention quite well, Kate’s maternal instincts have not calmed down and she is worried for the enormous pressure her daughter will face before she is even a teenager.