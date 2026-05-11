 
Geo News

Modi govt accused of blocking viral satire reel under IT Act

Rathee said the reel had 16 million views before being blocked in India under the IT Act
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 11, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, June 7, 2024. — Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, June 7, 2024. — Reuters

Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has urged supporters to widely share a viral satirical reel blocked in India, accusing the Modi government of misusing the IT Act.

In his clip, Rathee said the reel had received 16 million views before it was blocked in India.

"There were 16 million views on this reel. But the Modi government misused the IT Act and blocked it in India. This is the state of freedom of speech in the country today," he said.

Rathee claimed that praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rewarded, while criticism of him, even through comedy, was not tolerated on social media.

"If you praise Modi, he will make your films run on big screens. But if you show the reality of Modi, even through comedy, he won't even let your videos be on social media," Rathee said.

He said the public had the power to respond and that he would upload the reel again.

"But you know what? These people don't realise how powerful the public is. Let's make them realise. I will upload this reel again. And this time, share it so much that it crosses 30 million views," Rathee said.

He also urged viewers to download the reel and circulate it "everywhere on WhatsApp", adding: "Next time, think twice before doing something like this".

The blocked reel featured a satirical exchange involving "Mr Modi" and a foreign dignitary, with references to global crises, including the Ukraine-Russia war and the US-Iran conflict.

Iran's Guards threaten US Mideast sites as Trump awaits Tehran response
Iran's Guards threaten US Mideast sites as Trump awaits Tehran response
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Spain's Canary Islands
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Spain's Canary Islands
Putin says army fighting 'aggressive' Nato-backed force in Victory Parade address video
Putin says army fighting 'aggressive' Nato-backed force in Victory Parade address
Frontier jet hits and kills pedestrian on runway in Denver, says airport
Frontier jet hits and kills pedestrian on runway in Denver, says airport
Iran could withstand blockade for four months, claims CIA report, as tensions flare
Iran could withstand blockade for four months, claims CIA report, as tensions flare
Top Sri Lankan Buddhist monk arrested over alleged sex abuse
Top Sri Lankan Buddhist monk arrested over alleged sex abuse
'It's pretty scary': Seafarers traumatised by Hormuz tensions
'It's pretty scary': Seafarers traumatised by Hormuz tensions
Starmer vows to fight on after Labour punished in polls across Britain
Starmer vows to fight on after Labour punished in polls across Britain