Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner make new appearance after confirming rumours

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are seemingly going strong together as they were spotted during a lowkey outing together.

The 28-year-old actor was seen leaving Caruso's in Montecito, getting in a car wearing crutches, seemed to have injured feet, and there was a woman with long hair inside the car with him, whose description matched with that of Jenner.

The Euphoria star is healing from a foot injury at present which lead to him withdrawing from Cannes Film Festival jury.

Elordi and who appeared to be Jenner's outing was reported by many anonymous tipsters to the celebrity account, DeuxMoi.

While the couple's relationship has been confirmed by inside sources, fans are finding it hard to believe that the rumours are true.

Many social media sleuths had negative reactions to the sighting, claiming that without pictures they couldn't be sure it was the supermodel driving around with him.

However, one comment read, "she has a house there and this is not the first time he has been spotted there. He lives nowhere near there, like 1-1.5 hrs away. More than a coincidence I would say."

Despite fans' reactions, according to reports they were set up by Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner, and have been enjoying their time together for a few months.