David Beckham reportedly furious over Victoria's latest move

David Beckham and Vitoria Beckham are reportedly clashing behind the closed doors as tensions with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham continue to spiral.

The latest twist? Younger brother Cruz Beckham recently posted a nostalgic childhood photo with Brooklyn on Instagram, a move insiders claim did not sit well with David at all.

“‘David was annoyed when he saw Cruz’s post and thought Victoria might be behind it,’” a source told Closer magazine, adding that David accused Victoria of having a “dangerous addiction to the PR game.”

According to insiders, the former football star believes public attempts at “performative peace” could actually push Brooklyn further away — especially after Brooklyn reportedly accused the family of putting “Brand Beckham” ahead of genuine relationships.

Things allegedly became explosive during a private argument where David supposedly wanted Victoria to “back off and stop using their other children as pawns in her quest for the perfect image.”

Meanwhile, Victoria has continued posting polished family moments online while Brooklyn has kept a noticeably lower profile in Los Angeles with wife Nicola Peltz.

Adding another layer to the rumoured tension, David recently joked about Victoria constantly posting photos during the Time 100 Gala, writing: “My night every night we go out… quote of the night ‘you look great I’m gonna post this.’”

Cute joke or subtle warning shot? Apparently, fans — and insiders — have opinions.