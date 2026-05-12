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Is Kylie Jenner afraid of losing Timothée Chalamet after past heartbreaks?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dodge Met Gala curse rumours
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Is Kylie Jenner afraid of losing Timothée Chalamet after past heartbreaks?
Is Kylie Jenner afraid of losing Timothée Chalamet after past heartbreaks?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have sparked new buzz after reports claimed they avoided going to the Met Gala together because of a strange celebrity belief.

The idea is called the Met Gala curse, a popular internet theory that says couples who attend the event as a pair often break up later.

There is no proof of it, but many fans still believe in it and talk about it every year.

Reports say Jenner did not want to take the risk of attending the 2026 event with Chalamet because of this superstition.

Sources also claim she became more careful after attending the Met Gala in past years with rapper Travis Scott, before they later separated.

This year, Jenner went to the event alone in a designer outfit while Chalamet spent the night at a basketball game in New York.

Their separate appearances quickly got attention online and started new rumours about their relationship choices.

The couple has been linked since 2023 and has been seen together at different events, but they still seem to keep certain big public nights separate.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has reacted to the reports, but the Met Gala curse talk has once again become a trending topic among fans.

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