Cardi B, Stefon Diggs back together? Here's the truth

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs are back in each other’s orbit.

The Grammy winning rapper and the wide receiver are “giving things another shot,” a source told Us Weekly.

Reportedly, Cardi is “slowly letting him back in” but not fully committing.

“She still has love for Stefon, which makes it difficult to walk away,” the insider added.

The reconciliation came just months after the pair split ahead of Diggs’ Super Bowl 2026 appearance.

At the time, the eagle eyed fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, with sources telling People that Cardi “pulled back” because she “couldn’t trust him.”

But over the weekend, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA at Diggs’ Mother’s Day wellness event in Washington, D.C.

Clips shared online showed Diggs kissing Cardi on the cheek and wrapping his arm around her waist as they embraced.

Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar, and Diggs welcomed a son in November 2025.

She also shares three children, Kulture (7), Wave (4), and Blossom (1), with her estranged husband, Offset.

For now, the couple’s rekindled romance appears cautious but affectionate.

“Things are no longer contentious,” the source said. “She is giving him a second chance.”