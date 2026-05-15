Benny Blanco gives sneak peek into Selena Gomez's surprising food choices

Selena Gomez may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but according to husband Benny Blanco, her eating habits are less wellness influencer and more “unsupervised kid at a drive-thru.”

During a live taping of the Goop Podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow, Benny hilariously revealed that Selena’s diet is… not exactly nutritionist-approved.

“‘[Selena] has the diet of a five-year-old child,’” he admitted, explaining that the singer basically loves “whatever is bad for your diet.”

Case in point? “‘This morning I walked in and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning.’”

Honestly, breakfast burgers before sunrise might be Selena Gomez’s most relatable era yet.

Benny also confessed that the Single Soon crooner “doesn’t really like fruits or vegetables,” though he noted she does enjoy food from Gwyneth’s famously health-focused Goop brand – sort of.

“‘She will eat the s--t out of Goop,’” he joked, before clarifying that Selena mostly eats the toppings and leaves the lettuce behind for him.

Gwyneth’s reaction was immediate. “‘This is NOT Goop approved!’” she laughed.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2025, have become fan favourites for their chaotic-but-sweet oversharing moments online.

Earlier this year, Selena lovingly defended Benny after viewers roasted his dirty bare feet during the launch of his podcast Friends Keep Secrets.

“‘I have great feet,’” Benny later insisted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.