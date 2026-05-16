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Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt make important decisions amid split

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt prioritise co-parenting daughter Scottie as relationship turns sour
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt make important decisions amid split
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt prioritise co-parenting daughter Scottie as relationship turns sour

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have been making arrangements prior to their split, since it was a long time coming.

The 32-year-old comedian and actor had reportedly listed their living space in New York for $2.495 million on February 14, way before the split became official.

The Saturday Night Live alum reportedly was in a hurry to get rid of the North Salem place since he decreased the price from the original listing to $2.275 million on March 9, and then to $2.150 million on April 27.

Davidson previously intended to sell the estate in September 2025 for $3.5 million, but ended up renting it at the time before re-listing in February.

Their home had been the place Hewitt and Davidson lived together since they got together in 2025, and welcomed their baby Scottie Rose.

Previously speaking in an interview Davidson gushed over his North Salem place, saying, “It’s literally like living in paradise. The thing I hated about living in the city all the time was, I would wake up to so much noise, whether it would be garbage being picked up, or people fighting, or your neighbors or whatever’s going on the street.”

Following the listing Davidson and Hewitt moved into a Brooklyn apartment before they eventually split up, five months after the birth of their baby.

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