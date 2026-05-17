Did Zoë Kravitz confirms engagement rumours with Harry Styles?

If Harry Styles wanted a low-key tour launch, well… that plan lasted about five minutes.

The pop superstar kicked off his Together, Together world tour in Amsterdam on May 16, but fans quickly became distracted by one very familiar face in the crowd: Zoë Kravitz.

Concertgoers spotted the The Batman actress vibing in the audience at Johan Crujiff Arena, dressed in a cream midi dress, oversized black fur coat, baseball cap and sunglasses – basically serving “incognito celebrity girlfriend” energy while still being instantly recognizable.

And the internet noticed. Fast.

Kravitz, 37, has been linked to the singer, 32, since summer 2025, though the pair have mastered the art of saying absolutely nothing while somehow saying everything. This latest appearance only poured gasoline on already blazing engagement rumours.

Fans recently clocked a diamond ring on Kravitz’s left hand during a London outing, and eagle-eyed fashion detectives even accused her stylist of trying to “hide” it at the Met Gala with layered jewelry. Nice try.

Meanwhile, fans at the concert became convinced the actress had an even bigger role in the show itself.

During the intro visuals before Styles hit the stage, a woman’s voice could be heard asking on the phone: “Harry, are you coming out tonight? There’s such an amazing party I wanna take you to. The music’s gonna be amazing.”

Naturally, Swifties-level investigations immediately began online, with many insisting the mystery voice belongs to Kravitz.

Adding to the soft launch chaos? The Watermelon Sugar crooner’ mom Anne Twist was also seen dancing beside Kravitz during the concert. Meeting the family at the opening night of a world tour?

The internet has already written the wedding invitations.