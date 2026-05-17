Pete Davidson's ex Elsie Hewitt breaks cover after breakup

Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt was spotted out and about for the first time since she moved away from the comedian with their five-month-old baby daughter.

The 30-year-old model was headed out to get coffee with her baby daughter on Friday, May 15, amid a surge of reports about their breakup and the relationship issues which contributed to the estrangement.

Hewitt was seen pushing the stroller where her baby Scottie Rose was hidden from the view.

The King of Staten Island star was absent from the outing as the mother-daughter went for their casual stroll in the city.

Hewitt’s outing comes after insiders shared that the exes would “like to be friends and do things together, but it’s difficult to think about getting to that place right now.”

They also revealed that the couple were “already struggling a bit while Elsie was pregnant,” since they moved things quickly in their relationship and had to transition into parenthood. “Things just happened so quickly between them and they didn’t know each other very well,” they noted.

As of now, the couple is working through their issues to be “able to co-parent” their daughter as separated parents.