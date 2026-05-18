Olivia Rodrigo teases new bombshell after album announcement

Olivia Rodrigo brought fans to the edges of their seats once again after announcing her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, following a string of Easter Eggs.

The 23-year-old pop superstar is seemingly teasing a new announcement as her promotional wall through which she unveiled the album title is being repainted again.

The drivers license hitmaker sparked curiosity among the fans when they noticed the updated wall, and shared pictures and videos from the site on social media.

One such fan documented the whole process in a video on X, speculating what the change might indicate.

The fans were divided between what the exciting announcement would be, but the common guesses were either the tracklist of the album, release details of the song begged, or the five year anniversary of her debut album SOUR.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "omg begged on friday WE WONNNN," and "waittt omg WE UP."

Another cheered, "oh that tracklist is COMING."

While Rodrigo herself has not revealed what the change was for yet, fans' excitement is off the charts.