Timothee Chalamet takes bold step days after double date with Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet shocks fans with new transformation during solo outing

Timothee Chalamet had fans do a double take as his new paparazzi shots came in with a new look, only days after his double date outing with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, her sister Kendall Jenner, and Jacob Elordi.

The 30-year-old actor was spotted with a completely shaved mustache during the recent outing at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 19, where he went to watch the Eastern Conference Finals Knicks versus Cavaliers game.

The Dune star was casually dressed in a t-shirt and hung out with fellow celebrities like Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan, as Jenner did not join him for this game.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Chalamet's new look as one wrote on X, "Idk how to feel about this look tbh I think his face needs to lose some weight we need the old Timmy back," while another added, "He's getting ready for the Malcom in the Middle Movie..."

A third chimed in to say, "dude needs a new stylist," and "Finally no mustache I’ve been praying for times like these."

Another noted, "He literally looks like Kylie Jenner now in a very strange way."