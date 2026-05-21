Hilary Duff reveals her first celebrity crush was young Simba's voice actor

Hilary Duff reveals her childhood celebrity crushes

Hilary Duff just couldn’t wait to be Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ queen.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, May 20, the pop star was asked by an audience member to name her earliest celebrity crush. And while the answer came quickly, the reaction from the crowd made Duff realise just how much time has passed.

"My first celebrity crush was Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Do you remember JTT? Look, you're too young. You're too young," Duff, 38, joked before turning to the audience for backup. "Please raise your hand if you know who I'm talking about,” she pleaded as not even half of the audience raised their hands.

The Lizzie McGuire alum then gave the younger audience members a crash course on one of the biggest teen idols of the 1990s. "Okay, guys. He was on Home Improvement. He was also in Lion King. He was a kid. He was the voice of Simba, right?"

Duff also admitted she had another crush growing up: Zac Hanson from the band Hanson.

These days, Duff is focused on family life with husband Matthew Koma and their children.