Nicola Peltz's 'Prima' screening turn emotional: Watch

Nicola Peltz, the actress and daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, has been working hard on her upcoming film, 'Prima'

Nothing can be more precious than having a supporting husband by his wife's side.

Nicola Peltz, the actress and daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, has been working hard on her upcoming film, Prima, and all her loved ones gathered for a screening event, including her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The budding chef, 27, son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, shared a wonderful snap dedicated to his wife from the event, which was hosted by her billionaire father Nelson's banker friends, and said he was 'so proud' of her for completing the film.

Nicola created the upcoming indie drama film Prima, where she stars as Margo, a dedicated prima ballerina facing life-altering decisions as modern changes disrupt her ballet company.

East West Bank's CEO Dominic Ng hosted the private screening of the indie drama Prima at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows.

Brooklyn emotionally wrote: 'I am so proud of you @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x you have been working so hard on Prima and I couldn't be more proud of you x.

'I can't wait for everyone to see what an amazing job you have done xx I love you with all my heart xx.

'Thank you so much @eastwestbank.us and Linda May for hosting such a wonderful night.

'Congratulations on your directorial debut @morellibrothers I love the film so much.'

An official date for release has not yet been announced.

It comes after Brooklyn missed out on his grandfather's 80th birthday celebrations over the weekend.