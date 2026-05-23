Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new wedding details emerge after invite drama

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding invite list reveals shocking details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding might be missing some obvious high-profile celebrities, who were expected to be by her side as the pop superstar takes the vows with the star athlete.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has had a difficult year in terms of friendships as close bonds were stretched apart, and some old friendships were rekindled.

The Opalite hitmaker, in true Swift fashion, has kept the details of her wedding private with July 3 and New York City likely being decoys to misguide the paparazzi.

Speaking about the rumoured wedding date, an inside source told Page Six, “That’s not when that wedding is happening. Trust me.”

Even though there were rumours about the Eras Tour performer renting out The Frick museum space in the Big Apple, the source revealed, “They could buy out the entirety of The Frick or some other Gilded Age mansion. Any outdoor or scenic location, like an island or bluff will be subject to drones and helicopters, and it will be a zoo. NYC means indoors, and indoors means total privacy.

As for the wedding invites, the source added that Swift’s friend Blake Lively would likely be invited. “As evidenced by [her appearance at] the Met Gala, Blake is ready to be back out there … she will be there with bells on if she is invited. But that’s a huge if.”

Another invite creating much buzz is for the Grammy winner’s old pal Zoe Kravitz, who is dating her ex Harry Styles. “There has been a definite Zoe-Taylor cooling off, but she’s absolutely coming. I don’t know about Harry, though, as he’s on tour,” said the source.

The source noted that the Anti-Hero songstress and the NFL star are following Ed Sheeran’s playbook for the wedding as “To this day no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran’s wedding, and that’s the model for this one.”

Swift and Kelce are expected to have a private wedding and then release pictures later, like their engagement.

This comes after an A-lister was reportedly left furious over the wedding invite, as it did not allow her to bring a plus one.

Sources reveal that the headcount is quite a complicated affair at the wedding as NFL guests make up a huge crowd.