 
Geo News

Katie Price refuses to accept Lee Andrews dad's arrest story

A missing persons’ report was filed with the British Embassy in the United Arab Emirates city
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 24, 2026

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance
Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance

Katie Price does not agree with Lee Andrews' father's statement that his son has been locked up in a Dubai prison. 

A missing persons’ report was filed with the British Embassy in the United Arab Emirates city and three days ago Dubai police denied he’d been detained.

Now Peter has claimed Lee is being held by police a telling the Daily Mail: “Lee is OK.

“He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don’t know on what charge.

“I’m not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today.

“He is not at my house.”

Katie Prices official Instagram account
Katie Price's official Instagram account

However, Katie hit back on social media hours later, insisting: “This is fake news.

“Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what’s going on and working

with the authorities involved.”

A police insider told the publication: “Lee Andrews has been arrested.”

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model.

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