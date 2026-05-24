Lee Andrews 'biker babe' blocks him after learning his identity

Lee Andrews was reportedly linked to a glamorous US Navy veteran named Marisol during his kidnapping melodrama

Lee Andrews' 'biker babe' has revealed that she blocked the self- proclaimed businessman after learning about his identity.

It all started when Lee Andrews was reportedly linked to a glamorous US Navy veteran named Marisol during his kidnapping melodrama.

It was later revealed that Marisol had previously used an online matchmaking service for millionaires, The Sun reports.

However on Saturday, The Daily Mail revealed that 'missing' husband Lee has been arrested and is locked up in a prison in Dubai, his father claimed.

And as the drama over Lee's whereabouts continues to unfold, Marisol has now revealed that she has blocked him on the platform, as reported by The Sun.

It is also visible on Marisol's Instagram that Lee Andrews no longer appears on her account.

It comes after Marisol took to her Instagram Threads as she shared a message about the timing of love.

Marisol's official Instagram account

It read: 'Time decides who you meet in life, your heart decides who you want in your life and your behaviour decides who stays in your life.'

Marisol's official Instagram account

Sources have claimed that Marisol, who describes herself as a 'biker babe,' has history with millionaires, having previously used a matchmaking site dedicated to those with large fortunes.

Meanwhile, Katie Price does not agree with Lee Andrews' father's statement that his son has been locked up in a Dubai prison, insisting instead that he has been kidnapped.