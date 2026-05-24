Taylor Swift responds to 'Rep TV' theories with subtle sign at Knicks game

Taylor Swift left onlookers stunned as she stepped out for a Knicks game with her fiance Travis Kelce, but her one specific gesture left fans talking.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, whose music is usually blasting through arenas and stadiums, heard her own song, Ready For It, playing in the stadium and was shown on the screen at the same time.

As the Grammy winner noticed the camera, she looked into it, waved, and winked with a knowing expression which sent Swifties interpreting if she was hinting at a potential announcement.

Swift's latest gesture is not the first time she has cryptically responded to the Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories.

While fans have been waiting for the re-recording for a long time, Swift previously clarified that she does not intend to release the album again as she was unable to recreate the same sound, and atmosphere, which was perfect to her as it is.

However, eagle-eyed Swifties are not convinced that the Opalite hitmaker would have been wearing the snake-themed outfits, leaving cryptic hints about the re-recording without a solid plan behind.

Given the Mastermind songstress' intentional signs and Easter Eggs, fans are convinced she knows something they don't yet.

It remains to be seen whether the sign results in an announcement or stays a fan theory for a while.