Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon hits one major roadblock

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon may look like Hollywood’s most effortlessly polished couple on the red carpet, but behind the scenes, insiders say there’s still one huge piece missing from their relationship puzzle: his children have reportedly never met her.

The pair recently stepped out together at the Mercedes-AMG world premiere in Los Angles looking every bit the glamorous A-list duo. But the appearance arrives at an awkward time for Pitt, just days after daughter Zahara Jolie publicly dropped “Pitt” from her name during her Spelman College graduation ceremony.

And according to a well-placed source told Rob Shutter, the family distance remains impossible to ignore.

“Ines has never met the children,” one source claimed. “That alone tells you how strained and complicated things still are behind the scenes.”

Pitt and de Ramon have reportedly grown increasingly serious since first being linked in 2022, with friends describing her as a calm, stabilizing presence in the Oscar winner’s life.

But sources insist the actor’s long-running family tensions remain completely separate from the romance.

“Brad has tried to protect the relationship from all the family heartbreak,” another insider explained. “But the wounds with the kids are still incredibly deep.”

Over the past few years, several of Pitt’s children –– including Shiloh Jolie and Vivienne Jolie – have distanced themselves publicly from the Pitt surname.

“It breaks his heart,” a source added. “He loves his children deeply.”

For now, Brad Pitt may have found stability in love – but it’s clear the family story remains far from a Hollywood ending.