Olivia Rodrigo earns applause on social media for inspiring gesture

Olivia Rodrigo wins hearts with key decision for 'the cure' music video

Olivia Rodrigo set the bar high with the production of her new music video, the cure, which fans noticed was a collaboration between artists from different fields.

The 23-year-old pop superstar released her second single from the upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a sad for a girl so in love, this week, along with the music video which incorporated many props fans realised were handmade.

Following the release of Rodrigo's music video, it was revealed that she brought artists onboard who created the "handmade elements made from cardboard, felt, takeaway boxes and other recycled materials."

Alongside the props for the video including the hearts, pills, and more, the stop-motions were created by Cat Solen, and Jaime Gerin.

Besides the cure music video, the Grammy winner also commissioned a graphic designer for the lyric videos of her songs and gave them their due credit on social media.

The gesture earned her much praise on social media as it showed Rodrigo's respect towards the arts, in an era where most industries are turning towards AI-generated content to save resources.

Appreciating her decision on social media, one fan wrote on X, "DOING THIS IN THE TIME OF AI?? THEY BETTER WIN MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR!!!!"

Another added, "so creative. we love real art. not AI slop," and "i hope it’s gonna be a trend, we need more mv like that," chimed in a third.

A fan declared, "Giver her video of the year at the grammys."