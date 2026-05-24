‘Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu' storms box office with huge opening

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is heading for a strong holiday opening as early box office numbers point toward a massive Memorial Day weekend result.

The film is expected to finish its four day opening in the range of 97 million to 98 million dollars, with some predictions saying it could still cross the 100 million mark.

Its Saturday earnings were about like at around 25.5 million dollars, which is slightly higher than Solo: A Star Wars Story at the same point in its run.

Reports also suggest that the film could add around 69 million dollars from international markets, although this number has not been officially confirmed.

If the estimates hold, the global opening could land well above 160 million dollars.

The movie has also received an A minus CinemaScore, showing strong audience approval.

Viewer feedback has remained steady, with many saying they would recommend it.

Early tracking shows solid turnout across different audience groups, especially Disney+ subscribers who made up a large share of ticket buyers.

Premium formats like IMAX are also performing strongly, making up a significant portion of ticket sales.

Families and younger viewers have shown high interest, helping boost overall attendance during the holiday weekend.

Other films are also performing well, but Star Wars is clearly leading the box office race and driving one of the strongest Memorial Day weekends since the pandemic.