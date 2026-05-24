Netflix star Stewart McLean found dead as murder investigation begins

Stewart McLean, known for his role in Virgin River, has been found dead in a case that police are now treating as a suspected homicide.

The 45 year old Canadian actor was reported missing on May 15.

A week later, on May 22, his body was discovered in Lions Bay, British Columbia.

Police say the case first started as a missing person search, but later turned into a homicide investigation after new evidence came to light.

Authorities now believe that he may have been killed and a special team has taken over the case.

Investigators are going through CCTV footage, speaking to people who may have seen him and trying to build a clear timeline of what happened before his disappearance.

The news has left many people in shock, as his talent agency described him as a kind and professional person who was always easy to work with and full of humour.

Friends and colleagues also shared that he was well loved in the industry.

His sister also expressed deep sadness, saying he was honest, caring and someone who will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

McLean recently appeared in different TV projects and was still active in his acting career before his sudden disappearance and tragic death.

Police are still working to find out what really happened.