Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey' trailer sparks major backlash online





The first trailer for The Odyssey has sparked major discussion online, with the reaction becoming far more intense than many fans expected.

Director Christopher Nolan is known for highly praised films, so excitement around The Odyssey was already huge before the teaser arrived.

However, soon after the trailer was released, it became one of the most disliked videos connected to Nolan on YouTube.

A large part of the backlash came from online rumours about Elliot Page possibly appearing in the movie.

Fans began sharing theories that Page could be playing Achilles after noticing certain moments in the trailer and discussing possible casting clues online.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the rumours quickly led to heated arguments across social media.

The trailer also faced criticism from some viewers who felt Nolan’s version of the classic Greek story looked too modern.

Others compared it to fantasy blockbusters that have already been released in recent years.

At the same time, many fans defended the teaser and praised its cinematography, scale and cast.

The movie stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.

Even with the backlash, the controversy has only made more people curious about the film before its July 2026 release.