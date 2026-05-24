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Sydney Sweeney responds to backlash over ‘Euphoria' dark scenes

Sydney Sweeney says people often ignore the emotional depth of her character and focus only on the surface
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 24, 2026

Sydney Sweeney is currently in a tricky position in Hollywood because her role in Euphoria still shapes how many people see her career.

While the 28-year-old star is widely praised for her acting skills, a lot of attention still goes back to her character Cassie and the show’s bold and intimate scenes.

Industry experts say that this led to her talent sometimes being overlooked, with more focus placed on her image than her full range as an actress.

At the same time, Sweeney proven herself in other projects like Reality, Anyone But You and Immaculate, where critics have noticed her strong performances.

This is why some experts say she is walking a “delicate line,” where the same role that made her famous also makes it harder for her to fully move beyond it.

The Christy actress is also trying to take more control of her career through her own production company, Fifty Fifty Films.

This helps her choose projects that show different sides of her work and not just the Euphoria image.

The Housemaid actress also opened up about her role in the HBO series, saying people often ignore the emotional depth of her character and focus only on the surface.

Even with mixed opinions, Sydney continues to grow fast in Hollywood and has many new projects coming up.

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