Drake sets new record at ‘Iceman,' ‘Habibti' and ‘Maid of Honour'

Drake has made Billboard chart history, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously occupy the top three positions on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Iceman, the album he had been building towards for nearly two years, debuted at number one with 463,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Behind it, Habibti landed at number two with 114,000 units and Maid of Honour at number three with 110,000, all three released on the same night in a surprise triple drop that caught even the most devoted fans off guard.

The number one position alone would have been a landmark.

Iceman gives Drake his 15th chart-topping album, surpassing Jay-Z's previous record for the most number ones among solo male artists and R&B and hip-hop acts.

It also draws him level with Taylor Swift for the most number ones among solo acts overall, a list only the Beatles sit above, with their record of 19.

In terms of raw numbers, Iceman's opening week is the second biggest of 2026 so far, behind only BTS' Arirang, which moved 641,000 units. It is, however, the biggest opening week of the year for any R&B or hip-hop record.

The rest of the Billboard 200 reshuffled accordingly.

Noah Kahan's The Great Divide, previously sitting at number one, dropped to four.

Ella Langley's Dandelion holds at five, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, two Michael Jackson titles, Lucki's Dr*gs R Bad, and BTS' Arirang rounding out the top ten.

For Drake, it is a statement of intent, and one that lands in the record books before the conversation has even fully begun.