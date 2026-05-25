 
Geo News

What goes around comes around': Lee Andrews drama takes another twist

Alana shared cryptic quotes after Katie denied claims from Lee's father, Pete, that he had been arrested in Dubai
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model
Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews' former girlfriend has shared cryptic messages including a  post about 'karma,' amid the ongoing drama surrounding his disappearance.

It comes after Alana Percival made shocking claims about him, alleging that Andrews told her he was seriously ill shortly after the pair began dating last year.

What goes around comes around: Lee Andrews drama takes another twist

She claimed he told her he was “on borrowed time” after allegedly visiting heart specialists in Bali. 

Now, Alana has shared a string of cryptic quotes after Katie denied claims from Lee's father, Pete, that he had been arrested in Dubai. 

One quote shared on Alana's page read: "Karma: No need for revenge. Just sit back and wait."

A second read: "Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you are lucky, God will let you watch."

Katie revealed last week that she had filed a Missing Persons Report for Lee with the British embassy after not being able to contact him.

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model.

Zayn Malik reveals favourite song from his own music catalog
Zayn Malik reveals favourite song from his own music catalog
Lee Andrews accused of faking serious health scare to win over ex
Lee Andrews accused of faking serious health scare to win over ex
American Music Awards hypes star studded night with BTS, Karol G and more
American Music Awards hypes star studded night with BTS, Karol G and more
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner break cover for new dinner outing amid buzz
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner break cover for new dinner outing amid buzz
Venezuela Fury stuns in PDA-filled honeymoon snaps with Noah Price
Venezuela Fury stuns in PDA-filled honeymoon snaps with Noah Price
Finneas jumps to defend Billie Eilish over internet video
Finneas jumps to defend Billie Eilish over internet video
‘Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew says dad's advice helped beat panic attacks
‘Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew says dad's advice helped beat panic attacks
Tom Hanks brother Jim reveals his secret role in 'Toy Story' franchise
Tom Hanks brother Jim reveals his secret role in 'Toy Story' franchise