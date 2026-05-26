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BTS crowned Artist of the Year at AMAs 2026

BTS win at AMAs 2026 marks their second win in the category
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 26, 2026

BTS crowned Artist of the Year at AMAs 2026

BTS, K pop superstars, clinched Artist of the Year at the 52nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, marking their second win in the category and reinforcing their global dominance.

The group appeared visibly emotional as they accepted the honor, with Taehyung’s heartfelt “thank you” resonating across the arena and social media.

Alongside the top prize, BTS also secured Song of the Summer for their hit “Swim,” beating Taylor Swift (Elizabeth Taylor), Harry Styles (American Girls), Alex Warren (FEVER DREAM), Bella Kay's (iloveitiloveitiloveit), Ella Langley (Choosin' Texas), Noah Kahan (The Great Divide), PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson (Stateside), SOMBR (Homewrecker), Tame Impala and JENNIE (Dracula) in the category.

Social media platforms lit up instantly, with hashtags #BTS and #AMAs2026 trending worldwide.

With their emotional acceptance and chart-topping hits, BTS’s triumph at the AMAs 2026 further solidifies their legacy as defining artists of this generation.

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